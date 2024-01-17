The Carolina Herrera’s red coat Isabella of Denmark and Ivanka Trump swear by

This Carolina Herrera red coat has been making waves in the fashion world, with both Isabella of Denmark and Ivanka Trump seen wearing it recently. The chic wool coat features a bow that adds a touch of elegance to the already classic design. But what makes this coat so unique, and why do these two personalities swear by it?

For starters, the coat is made from high-quality wool that is both warm and luxurious. The piece is perfectly tailored, with a flattering cut that accentuates the wearer’s figure. The optional bow adds a touch of femininity to the design, making it perfect for various occasions.

But what really sets this coat apart is its ability to stay on-trend year after year. The latest fashion trend is “Coquette,” an aesthetic that celebrates all things feminine and playful. The coat fits perfectly into this trend, with its optional bow and classic yet stylish design.

So, what is the “Coquette” aesthetic? Essentially, it is a celebration of all things girly and playful. Think bows! The trend is all about embracing femininity and having fun with fashion.

The other style side of Ivanka Trump

While Isabella of Denmark has always followed a protocol and royal fashion is very strict, Trump has the flexibility to lean towards whatever style she is in the current mood.

Despite always seeing her as very elegant, there are moments when she taps her inner “it” girl and rocks street-style looks that are easy and affordable to recreate.

In December of 2023, the former first daughter of the United States attended a concert by The Black Keys. She wore a stylish black leather jacket and a short black dress. Some jewelry and a pop of red lip gloss complemented her straightened hair. Trump completed her look with black ankle boots.