Bianca Censori drastically changes her wardrobe while stepping out in Los Angeles

Bianca Censori and her husband Kanye West are enjoying their time in Los Angeles. The rapper and the Australian architect were photographed shopping around, leaving online users surprised after noticing that the Head of Architecture at Yeezy decided to change her wardrobe to fight the cold temperatures in California.

The 29-year-old architect was spotted wearing an all-black cozy ensemble, which included a leather trench coat, a black fur hat, and matching heels. Meanwhile, Kanye wore a leather hoodie, a pair of jeans, and black sneakers.

Bianca is known for her revealing ensembles, usually including sheer fabric, bikini tops, mini-dresses, and bodycon dresses. Most recently, Kanye shared some selfies with his wife, before posting a touching birthday tribute for her.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me,“ he wrote, showing his appreciation for her company and support.

“I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” he added, describing her as the “most amazing step mom to our children.” Bianca and Kanye had a secret wedding in Beverly Hills, California, back in December 2022, before heading to Italy and spending most of the year traveling around Europe.

The pair also spent some time in Dubai before traveling back to the United States in December 2023, where the couple was spotted attending Art Basel Miami. Bianca has also been spotted spending some time with Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s children, recently having a fun day at Disneyland.