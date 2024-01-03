Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori: Fans surprised at their similarities

Kanye West surprised his fans and followers on social media with some of his recent posts, accompanied by his wife Bianca Censori. The Australian architect posed for the rapper in new photos, showing off a series of revealing ensembles, which included a black micro bikini and a leather coat.

And while the controversial outfits made headlines worldwide, online users were focused on the physical similarities between Bianca, and Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. This is not the first time fans have pointed out their similarities, as the reality star is known for having a similar style when it comes to “nude” bodysuits.

Fans took to social media to comment on Bianca’s recent photos in comparison to Kim’s looks. “It’s wild how much she looks like Kim K,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “I swear I thought that was Kim.”

“Not over your ex wife? Got someone who looks exactly like her,” another online user added. “Is that Kim what is she doing?” Bianca’s controversial ensembles have sparked a lot of social media comments in recent weeks, with many declaring that her style was influenced by Kim’s previous fashion choices.

Apart from their physical similarities and style, the businesswoman and the Head of Architecture at Yeezy also have similar families, with Bianca having two sisters, Alyssia and Angelina, who have a very close relationship with their mother Alexandra.

Kanye and Bianca seemed to be relocating to Dubai back in November. However, the pair recently traveled to the United States, and the rapper has spent some quality time with his kids in Miami and Los Angeles.