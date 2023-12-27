Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian snow sled wearing couture gowns

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian are the latest duo to go viral on social media after they snow sled wearing couture gowns at Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party. During the star-studded event, the long-time friends hit faux snowy slopes specially created for the holiday gathering in Kim’s backyard.

The party, which was part of the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve, welcomed Hilton, who attended wearing a tiara and a sequin gown, while the SKIMS founder wore a light-blue floor-length Mugler dress.

For the party, North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim and Kanye West, got people talking with her fashion choice. The young fashionista decided to pay tribute to her father by donning his stylish Balmain jacket, which he wore at the 2016 Met Gala.

The jacket featured a striking design that turned heads on the red carpet, and North West seemed to have inherited her father’s sense of style.

Kardashian took to social media to share her daughter’s look, saying: “You know North went through the archives to pick her dads Balmain Met jacket,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, “Ifykyk,” which means “if you know, you know.”

Kim’s party was nothing short of spectacular with its enchanting winter wonderland theme. The decor was carefully chosen to create an all-white ambiance, which was highlighted with the use of wood accents. Shimmering in the background, the lights added a magical touch to the atmosphere. The stunning decor blended seamlessly with the festivities and transported guests.