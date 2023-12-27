WATCH: Rafael Nadal sends positive Christmas wishes to followers

Rafael Nadal is wishing everyone a merry Christmas and a 2024 filled with positivity. In a new post, Nadal recorded himself while at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy in Manacor, Spain, thanking people for their support.

The video shows Nadal at his academy, wearing a white polo shirt and speaking directly to the camera. “I’d like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and to thank everyone that’s involved with the academy, that everyday make this project a very special and unique place,” he said. “For us, it’s a great satisfaction to see everyone in Manacor. We’ve been able to create a sports center that attracts people from all over the world. For us it’s a great satisfaction.”

Nadal also took a moment to thank his followers, sending his own wishes of happy holidays and a positive 2024. “I wish you all the best for this end of the year. The best for these Christmas celebrations. And for 2024, I’m sending you all the most important thing: health. From there, everything is possible.”

©GettyImages



Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

Rafa Nadal’s upcoming Netflix match

In early December, Netflix shared exciting news for tennis fans: following Nadal’s reapperance onto tennis courts, he’ll be playing Carlos Alcaraz for the Netflix Slam, a program that’ll be available to stream on Netflix. “Rafael Nadal. Carlos Alcaraz. Two tennis superstars. One epic matchup served LIVE on Netflix,” reads the announcement.

The match will take place on Sunday March 3rd and marks an exciting moment for fans of tennis overall. “I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” said Nadal in a statement.