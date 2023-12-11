Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play in Netflix’s tennis special

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will be facing off on Netflix. The match will be a part of Netflix’s new live programming, and will be a one time match titled the Netflix Slam. It’s one of the biggest announcements since Nadal revealed he’d be returning to tennis at the start of the season, in January.

The announcement was made on Netflix’s social media channels. “Rafael Nadal. Carlos Alcaraz. Two tennis superstars. One epic matchup served LIVE on Netflix,” reads the caption shared on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Netflix Slam will take place on Sunday, March 3rd, at noon. It’ll be hosted in Las Vegas, at the Michelob Ultra Arena at MGM Resorts International’s Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Variety reports that program be broadcast for English and Spanish markets, and while Nadal and Alcaraz are the main event, other players and matchups will also be announced.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” said Nadal in a statement. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

Alcaraz also shared a statement, sharing how honored he was to be playing Nadal. “I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas. He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3.”

Rafa Nadal’s much awaited comeback

In early December, Nadal shared some videos on his Instagram, announcing his comeback and sharing some news about his recovery with his followers and fans. “I am and have been afraid to announce things because in the end I haven’t been competing for the past year and it’s a hip operation,” he said in Spanish. “But what worries me most is not the hip, it’s everything else.”

Nadal will be back on tennis courts at the Brisbane International, a tournament that will kick off on the first week of January.