Watch Rafael Nadal announce his comeback and discuss his injury; ‘I’ve been afraid’

It’s official, Rafael Nadal is back! The tennis legend has shared some video statements announcing when he’d be returning to tennis while opening up about his hip injury and the toll its taken on his mental and physical health.

The videos were shared on Instagram, and show Nadal discussing various topics with the camera. In the video’s caption, he made clear that he’d be making various statements over the course of the week, including his feelings regarding his injury, what he expects of himself in this tennis season, and the tournament he’d be returning to.

Why it’s taken Nadal long to announce his plans

One of the first things Nadal addressed in his statement includes his reticence to sharing his plans with his followers. “I am and have been afraid to announce things because in the end I haven’t been competing for the past year and it’s a hip operation,” he said in Spanish. “But what worries me most is not the hip, it’s everything else.” Nadal said that it had been a long time since he competed, and looks forward to feeling excited and nervous to play again. “I expect from myself not to expect anything,” he said, making it clear that this was a new stage in his career, where his approach to the sport needs to adapt in order for him to enjoy himself while also having a productive season.

“I trust and hope that things go well,” he said.

When is Nadal returning to pro tennis?

Earlier this week, Nadal shared news with the world that had been eagerly awaited, sharing that he’d be playing at the Brisbane International. The tournament begins on the first week of the 2024 season.

“After one year outside of the tour, I think it’s the right moment to be back,” he said in English. “I feel ready to announce that I will be back in Brisbane the first week of the season.”