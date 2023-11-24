Why Taylor Swift might attend a Rafa Nadal match in 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are on everyone’s minds right now. The devotion of many Swifties has extended to an analysis of Kelce’s old tweets, which feature many gems, including the fact that Kelce is a tennis fan and was glued to a classic tennis match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. It’s something that made a lot of people ask themselves whether Swift will be attending some of Nadal’s matches next year, when he’s scheduled to comeback for what’s planned to be the farewell season of his professional career.

©GettyImages



Swift and Kelce in New York

A look through Kelce’s old tweets show many of his interests, including a passion for tennis. A particular string of tweets show his interest in the match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. "#nw #Nadal vs #Federer Get your tennis game up!!!" reads some Kelce tweets made in 2011, when he was 21 years old and a junior at the University of Cincinnati.

Kelce has shared his passion for tennis in the past and alluded to having some skills on the court. Jack Sock, an American tennis player, was asked about his ideal doubles partner and name checked Kelce. "I think we'd have a good time whether we win or lose," said Sock. Kelce responded: “Let’s do some work! My game takes after John McEnroe. I’ll make sure the official feels our intensity all match!”

©GettyImages



Swift at her Buenos Aires concert

Taylor Swift’s connection with tennis

Swift also has a history with tennis performing as a 13 year old in the US Open. She performed “America the Beautiful” and passed a preliminary round of performers competing to sing at the iconic Arthur Ashe stadium.

And while this is kind of unrelated, Rafael Nadal is a Taylor Swift fan, which might push Kelce and Swift to make an appearance at some of the important tennis tournaments. In 2022, as he was preparing for his ATP Finals against Felix Auger Aliassime, he shared a video of himself preparing for his match set to the tune of “Ready for It?” one of Swift’s most famous songs.