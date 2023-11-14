Taylor Swift to receive major tribute in Brazil ahead of ‘Eras Tour’ concert

Fans of Taylor Swift in Brazil have been preparing for her arrival ever since the Latin American dates for her ‘Eras Tour’ were announced, and it seems a major tribute awaits the acclaimed singer, as it was revealed by the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes.

“Dear [Taylor Swift] fans. I’m going to ask dear Father Omar to see if we can get this honor,” he wrote on social media, sharing a photo of the Christ The Redeemer statue, considered one of the seven wonders of the world. The statue would have a projection referencing the singer, with Paes explaining that he would talk to the person in charge of “running the projections.”

Taylor is set to perform for three nights in Rio De Janeiro at Estádio Nilton Santos, starting on Friday, November 17, through Sunday, November 19, before returning for her final three shows in São Paulo starting on Friday, November 24 at the Allianz Parque.

The fan-favorite musician recently made dreams come true for her fans in Argentina, performing for a number of sold-out shows and sharing her appreciation for everyone in the audience. Following her dates in Brazil, Taylor will be traveling to Asia, Europe, and Australia, before coming back to North America to perform in the United States and Canada in October 2024.

Taylor has found enormous success since the start of her ‘Eras Tour,’ taking it to the big screen and cementing her popularity, with AMC revealing that her movie earned $92.8 million at the box office, and $30.7 million from international theaters.