Taylor Swift appears to share a hilarious secret with Travis Kelce’s mom at tonight’s game

Taylor Swift is continuing to support her man! The 33-year-old singer has made an undeniable impact on the NFL since she began dating Travis Kelce, and Swifties are watching every one of his games to see if she’s in the stands. On Thursday, the “Love Story” singer arrived in a red Chiefs sweater as they take on the Denver Broncos.

Once Swift made it inside the Arrowhead Stadium, she headed to Kelce’s suite, joining the NFL player’s mother, Donna, who recently talked about meeting her. They have been vibing the last few games and appeared to even share some secrets.

Taylor has been enjoying her break from the Eras tour, attending three Chiefs games in the past four weeks.

But she might be cheering from afar for the next few weeks as her US tour picks back up on October 19 in Miami, FL, every weekend until November 3 in Indianapolis, IN.

While Swift can still make Thursday night games during that time, it will be increasingly difficult once she leaves the country. She performs in Argentina on November 9th, then will be in Brazil until Nov 26.

Thankfully, she will have some free time in December and January but is back on the road for a performance on February 7th in Tokyo, Japan. If Kelce makes it to the Super Bowl, it might be impossible for her to make the game. She performs on Saturday, February 10th in Tokyo, and the big game is on February 11.

If Kelce wins tonight’s game, they will both have something to celebrate. Her Eras Tour Concert Film is officially in theaters, releasing a day early in America and Canada. And, it’s already breaking records.

Per USA Today, it surpassed $100 million in global pre-sales and broke the theater’s record for the highest ticket sales revenue during a single day. As noted by the outlet, only five films this year have grossed more than $100 million domestically in an opening weekend.

She’s had a ton of support on the film, like Beyoncé, who attended the premiere. Swift shared a video of her and the Queen sharing popcorn with a touching caption about how much it meant to her. “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” she wrote. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

