Travis Kelce’s special gesture after Taylor Swift met his parents

Travis Kelce is making sure he leaves Taylor Swift impressed. The Chiefs player and singer have collided the worlds of NFL and pop music, and people are watching it all unfold like it’s their Super Bowl. More information is coming out each day about them, like how he kept the celebration going after the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Chicago Bears on Sunday 41-10, so it called for celebrating. An insider told People, that the NFL professional rented out a restaurant where Swift joined him and his teammates to celebrate.

They arrived in style, leaving Arrowhead Stadium in one of his cool convertibles. The source said they “were cute and normal, just hanging out and chatting.”

While people are already making celebrity couple names, hoping they find love, the source noted there’s “no pressure” as they have fun and get to know each other.

Kelce attended Swift Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, Missouri, saying on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce in July he had hoped to meet her and exchange phone numbers. They have been making headlines for weeks with rumors that they were quietly hanging out, with Kelce admitting he invited her to his game.

So when the “Love Story” singer was seen in the suite watching the game with his mom, there was no denying something was brewing. The insider noted that it wasn’t the first time Swift and Kelce hung out.

People speculated it could be serious considering the Eras tour singer cheered for Kelce alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, in the suite. The outlet noted that it was Swift’s first time meeting his mom, and his dad. “She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family,” they explained.

A GOOD SPIKE FOR THE NFL

The Kelce lure has gone up exponentially since Swift entered his life. Per TMZ, a spokesperson for Fanatics, shared on Monday that Kelce “was one of the top five selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com” after she attended his game.