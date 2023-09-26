Malia Obama giggles with a friend while wearing the perfect fall look

Malia Obama is back in Los Angeles and spending time with friends. The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama was recently spotted hanging out with a mystery guy in Los Angeles.

The duo were spotted at the famously luxurious Erewhon marke. They went there for lunch, spending a few hours inside before leaving and heading to another building. Their day continued with them taking separate cars to another residence, per GrosbyGroup.

The TV writer looked perfect for fall wearing a long black skirt, knee-high leather boots, and an oversized printed t-shirt. The 25-year-old layered her necklaces and looked amazing. Her friend kept it casual in a white t-shirt, jeans, and a trucker hat.

They were spotted hugging, so naturally people were curious who the friend was and if sparks were flying between them.

Malia looked like she was all smiles, giggling and enjoying his company, but they could of course just be friends.

The TV writer seemingly had a long-term relationship with fellow Harvard classmate Rory Farquharson. But the former first daughter is very private when it comes to her love life. It was never confirmed if they split, but she was rumored to be dating music producer, DJ, and musician Dawit Eklund last year.

Their outing comes after she spent a few days in NYC. When she got back to LA she got right back into her fitness plan and was spotted arriving at an exercise class in a sporty look.