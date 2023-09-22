Alex Rodriguez thanks girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro for ‘life-changing’ 30+ pound weight loss

Alex Rodriguez is getting “vulnerable.” The retired baseball star has been making headlines after losing 32 pounds. He shared a gallery of photos on Instagram, writing in the caption, “This is a vulnerable post.” He went on to explain his family recently pointed out he looked “unhealthy” which motivated him to lose weight. “Not what you want to hear, but I knew I wasn’t my best self,” he wrote.



He credited his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro for being his “guide” calling the last year of his health journey, “life-changing.” “ You coached me up to stay dedicated, and motivated and improve each day,” he gushed.

For those also on a weight loss journey, he shared of the key changes he made in his life, “Small changes led to big results,” he wrote.

A-Rod’s key changes:

More plants, less red meat Intermittent fasting Night walk

The 48-year-old first opened up about his weight loss with Us Weekly, saying she’s also been coaching his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. “[Jac is] the only person that can come into co-parents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape,” he said.

A-Rod, once inspired by JLo

It seems like A-Rod reacts positively to the support of the women in his life. He and his former fiance Jennifer Lopez were in incredible shape when they were together. In 2019, he shared a video explaining their new workout “fasted cardio.” Another beautiful day in New York City, about to go do a little fasted cardio,” he said, as the singer jogged with him. “That means cardio before breakfast. This is from our trainer, Dodd [Romero],” he said in the clip.

Their former chef Kelvin Fernandez also revealed some of their health secrets with Us Weekly, in 2020, “[They have] sparkling water, always fruits and vegetables, like strawberries, even though Jennifer is not a big fruit person. The kids love their fresh berries,” Fernandez said. “There’s always greens like spinach, cucumber, and celery to make green juice.”