Khloé Kardashian recently took to her Instagram Story to share a deeply personal experience. In a heartfelt post, she bravely discussed her journey with melanoma, which led to the removal of a melanoma spot on her cheek, leaving behind a noticeable indentation.

In a mirror selfie that left no room for misinterpretation, the renowned television personality and co-founder of Good American shared a close-up of her cheek, showcasing the significant indentation left by removing a tumor.

©Khloé Kardashian



Khloé Kardashian discussed her journey with melanoma and her cheek indentation

With honesty, she wrote, “Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face, but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention.”

This admission shows Khloé‘s openness and honesty regarding her health. She emphasized her gratitude for the medical professionals who played a vital role in her skin cancer journey.

Khloé Kardashian’s journey didn’t stop at removing the melanoma spot. She shared before-and-after photos of her cheek, chronicling her progress. In one post, she revealed her decision to have the indentation filled with cosmetic injections, a choice she made after consulting with Dr. Fischer. She emphasized the importance of patience and ensuring the procedure is medically safe.

While acknowledging that the photos might seem unusual, Khloé expressed her happiness at her face gradually coming back together.

©Khloé Kardashian



Khloé also expressed her gratitude towards her “Armenian tribe” for their assistance in addressing the indentation, which she attributed to the “mass” left by the tumor. She also gave special thanks to Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher, who removed the tumor and minimized the scar’s appearance.

©Khloé Kardashian





Kardashian used her platform to encourage her followers to prioritize their health. She stressed the importance of yearly skin cancer checks, emphasizing that she had never imagined her tiny blemish would lead to skin cancer.

In 2016, she revealed she had another mole —this time on her chest— biopsied. “Thankfully, it was benign,” Kardashian said at the time. “I haven’t had a problem in years but wanted to share my experience with you so that if you notice something doesn’t look right, you will take action and take care of your health.”