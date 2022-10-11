Khloé Kardashian skin cancer: The reality tv personality had a face tumor removed

Khloé Kardashian is keeping up with her health, and after past encounters with cancerous moles, the reality tv personality and businesswoman had another session to remove a face tumor.

The Good American co-founder took to social media to reveal why she was seen wearing a bandage on her face. Via Instagram Stories, Kardashian said she has seen “numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage,” so to set the record straight, she decided to explain that she had a “small bump” on her cheek. After it never disappeared, she decided to get a biopsy with two doctors.

The experts suggested the 38-year-old mom of two have an “immediate operation” to remove the tumor. “I’m grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything,” Kardashian assured. “Now we are onto the healing process.”

“You’ll continue to see my bandages, and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed), but until then, I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look,” she continued.

“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that, as well,” the reality star wrote. “I am pre-composed [sic] to melanomas. … I am someone who wears sunscreen every day religiously, so no one is exempt from these things.”

In 2016, she revealed she had another mole —this time on her chest— biopsied. “Thankfully, it was benign,” Kardashian said at the time. “I haven’t had a problem in years but wanted to share my experience with you so that if you notice something doesn’t look right, you will take action and take care of your health.”