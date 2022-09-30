Kelly Osbourne opens up about gestational diabetes amid third semester of pregnancy

Kelly Osbourne is giving a health update during her pregnancy. The TV personality opened up about her gestational diabetes, revealing to People magazine that she was initially concerned about weight gain, fatigue and ankle swelling.

Gestational diabetes usually appears during the middle of the pregnancy and it impacts how cells use sugar and it can develop into high blood sugar, ultimately affecting the baby’s health.

The 37-year-old celebrity, who is in her third semester of pregnancy, said she noticed something was wrong and consulted with her doctors.

“This whole pregnancy, I’ve had no cravings except for sugar, which is something I’ve never had before,” she explained. “The No. 1 thing for me that I realized was taking me down was sugary drinks, and it was juice. Because even though I was drinking fresh pressed juice, it still had a lot more sugar than I needed.”

Kelly also said she “wasn’t eating right,” and she first thought “it was something that I had done,” adding that she “got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong.”

Now Kelly has been consuming less sugar and has slowly changed her eating habits, while her body adapts to a new diet. “As soon as I cut the sugar out, I had a bit of a headache for a while. I’m not going to lie. It’s a bit of a shock to your system.”