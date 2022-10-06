Demi Lovato makes difficult decision to postpone concert after losing her voice

Demi Lovato was forced to take a difficult decision in the middle of her successful ‘Holy Fvck’ tour, after she realized that she had woken up with “no voice” following her last concert.

Loading the player...

The singer, who recently surprised the audience in Los Angeles with some special guests, announced that she had to postpone her show in Rosemont, Illinois, explaining to her fans and followers that she had to reschedule it at a later date.

And while Demi says that this was “the absolute last thing” she wanted to do, she had no choice but to postpone the concert. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” she wrote. “I’m so so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show. Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as it is announced.”

She continued, “I’m having so much fun with you all and I can’t wait to see you again. Again, I’m so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all.”

This is not the first time during her recent tour that Demi has voiced her struggles, as she previously revealed that she had been feeling sick, following her dates in South America.

“I’m so f—king sick I can’t get out of bed,” she wrote at the time, posting a photo taken in her hotel room. “I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

Now fans are wondering if the musician will be feeling better for her next performance in Detroit, Michigan on Friday.