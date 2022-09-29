Demi Lovato treats fans to an Ashlee Simpson surprise performance

Demi Lovato surprised her fans with an unexpected surprise. After three years of no performances, Ashlee Simson made her way back to the stage and was a secret guest at Lovato’s “Holy Fvck” tour.

Lovato teased a special guest before the show, tweeting, “LA! I’ve got a surprise for you tonight!.” She was performing at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles as a part of her “Holy Fvck” tour. “Please give it up for Ashlee Simpson,” Lovato said as an introduction, with Simpson running onstage to perform “La la,” one of her biggest hits, and a song fitting for Lovato’s current emo-punk era. The two wore all black and performed the song, looking excited to be onstage together. “Give it up for this girl,” said Simpson as she left the stage.

Lovato quickly transitioned to a new song and acknowledged the moment later. “How cool was that?” she said.

Lovato’s new record is very influenced by female pop-rock artists of the early aughts, like Kelly Clarkson. “I saw the transformation of her as an artist go from R&B soul pop to pop rock. And I was like, wait, that’s what I want to do,” she said in an interview with Zane Lowe. “And there’s also Ashlee Simpson ‘LaLa,’ and I was like, I want to do that. So I got inspired, and then I found bands like Paramore and Flyleaf.”

Simpson rarely performs in public.

Ashlee Simpson rarely makes any public performances. She hadn’t performed on stage since the year 2019, when she performed alongside her husband Evan Ross for their EP “Ashlee + Evan.” Before that, Simpson had toured for her own record, in the year 2008.