Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour

Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her hotel room.

The singer took photos of her hotel window adding, “I’m so f***ing sick. I can’t get out of bed.” Her next message said, “This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you, guys.”

Demi’s fans grew concerned on Twitter, with many asking her to take a break. Lovato still has over a month and a half left of touring, with it ending November 6th, at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “If tour has to end then it’s heartbreaking but we DONT ever want a repeat situation of 2018.. demis happiness and health is the most important thing to us.. the music is everything but them as a happy functioning healthy human living being means more .. demi lovato we love you.”



