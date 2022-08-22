Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich shows interest for Olivia Rodrigo after her recent breakup

It seems Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, is attracted to Olivia Rodrigo, as he recently admitted after learning about her recent breakup with former boyfriend Zack Bia.

The 31-year-old performer wrote a comment on social media after the announcement of the split was made official. “My turn,” he wrote on Instagram, showing interest for the 19-year-old singer. With fans sharing their disapproval for the age gap.

Max is known for his short-lived romance with Demi Lovato, who is currently enjoying the success of her recent album. The former couple seemed very much in love in 2020, showing their love on social media after spending time together during lockdown.

Demi and Max announced their engagement just four months after starting their relationship, however they called it quits two months later.

It’s no secret that the pair had a rough breakup, with a close source to Demi revealing that she was “completely embarrassed” by Max and wanted “nothing to do with” the actor. While he went on to say that he learned about the split from the tabloids.

Demi later revealed that the relationship “was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn‘t think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé.”

Now Demi is happy and thriving, not only with her music career, but also in her love life, as she is currently dating boyfriend Jordan Lutes, who wished her a happy birthday last week. “Happy birthday baby. [You’re] a 30-year-old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call [you] mine,” he wrote.