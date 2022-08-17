Demi Lovato goes public with her new boyfriend, Jute$. The 29-year-old singer is in New York City promoting her new album on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. For the outing, Demi returned to her grunge era, wearing a leather jacket paired with a plaid skirt, platform loafers, fishnet stockings, and heavy black eyeshadow.

The couple’s public debut comes days after a source close to Demi told People details about her new relationship. “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship,” the insider said. “He’s a super great guy.”

Recently Demi and her former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama began making headlines again after six years of calling it off. Demi’s new song “29” addresses a relationship with someone who was 29 when she was 17. Fans immediately took to social media to discuss the diss track and conclude that it might be about the Venezuelan actor.

“When I first met Wilmer he was 29. I met him on January 11 of, 2010, and it was at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms. To be honest, I only did it because I heard it was at his house, and I thought he was really cute,” Demi said in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated.

“I didn’t really care about the census forms. But [when] I met him, and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup, and he came in and sat down, and I was like ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to have him.’ But I was only 17, so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’ After I turned 18, we began dating. I think it was love at first sight, and I don’t really believe in that, but I believe that it happened,” she said.