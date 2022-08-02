Is Demi Lovato’s new song about Wilmer Valderrama? Fans think so

Demi Lovato is getting ready to release their awaited new record, “Holy Fvck.” To prepare, Lovato has been sharing snippets of their album, including the song “29,” who many fans believe is about her ex Wilmer Valderrama.

Valderrama and Lovato at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Lovato shared some song snippets on their TikTok, where fans were quick to put together videos and share theories on why they think it’s a direct reference to Valderrama. Their evidence is pretty compelling, with the lyrics mentioning their age difference and the age they were when they first got together.

“Fibre on the vine / too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher,” say the lyrics. “Far from innocent / what the f*ck’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / but that didn’t stop you.” Lovato and Valderrama dated for six years, first meeting when she was 17 years old.

“Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time,” read the lyrics. Thought it was a teenage dream / just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?“ ”Seventeen, 29 / Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh / 17, 29,“ continues the song, highlighting their age difference.

Fans on social media quickly started discussing Valderrama. “Wilmer really did go after all the young Hollywood at the time,” wrote a follower. “When everyone wants to defend him bc he’s soo supportive but ignore he was almost 30 dating a minor?,” wrote someone else.

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama broke up in the year 2016. The two have spoken about their relationship, sharing mostly positive things. “I met him on January 11, 2010,” said Lovato on the documentary “Simply Complicated.” “I thought, ‘I have to have him,’ but I was only 17 and he was like, ‘Get away from me’,” as he was more than 12 years older. When I turned 18 we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before, he was just my rock, my everything.”