Demi Lovato shows off fresh injury on TikTok

Demi Lovato may be hurt, but they still have a sense of humor. The singer shared a TikTok where they showed off a recent injury on their face, right before they’re meant to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The TikTok is set to the backdrop of the track “They’re gonna know,” where people share clips and videos while a voiceover says “Nobody’s gonna know… They’re gonna know.” The video shows Demi shielding one side of their face while the dramatic song plays in the backdrop, waiting a couple of seconds to reveal a freshly stitched scar on their eyebrow. “Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???” wrote Demi.

Demi shared the video Wednesday night and is scheduled to perform on Kimmel on Thursday, leaving them with little room to heal.

Lovato is currently working on new music, which she plans to release on August 19th. Their new record is titled “Holy Fvck” and appears to be inspired by rock music, which is apparent by the sound of the record’s first single, titled “Skin of My Teeth,” which veers away from the pop sounds they’ve been releasing over their past couple of records. “The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet,‘ said Lovato in a statement. ”Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself.“

Lovato is scheduled to go on an international tour on August 30th, with scheduled stops in North and South America. “Holy Fvck” is their eighth studio album.