Demi Lovato says she is feeling ‘more feminine’; therefore, she is back using ‘she/her’ pronouns

Demi Lovato is letting her fluidity speaks to her. The singer and actress recently revealed to Tamara Dhia on the Spout podcast why she chose to adopt “she/her” pronouns again after requesting people to address her as they/them.

“Yeah, so, they/them is... I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again,” the 29-year-old singer-songwriter said. “For me, I’m such a fluid person that ... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom, and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

“That’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about, like, feeling human at your core,” Lovato explained. “Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/ her again. But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

In 2021, Lovato surprised the world by coming out as non-binary. “Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them,” said Lovato.

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering,” she said at the time.