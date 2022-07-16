New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Omar Apollo, and more

New Music Friday is back on HOLA! USA, and we have a round-up of new music from a variety of genres. Listen to music from some of your favorite artists and get to know some rising stars in the industry.
1. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato goes back to their pop rock ways in “SUBSTANCE.” Watch the video or a surprise appearance by Paris Hilton. The Cody Critcheloe-directed will have you thinking of all your favorite songs in the 90s and 00s.
2. Lizzo
Lizzo’s new album “Special” is available now. The new song will make you smile, and remind you that everything that makes you unique makes you special. The album comes three years after 2019’s Grammy-winning “Cuz I Love You.”
3. Mergui
Rising star Mergui releases “Sucks to Know You (FU). The singer, who amassed tens of millions of streams as an emerging star in Israel, is making his debut with Saban music group with his first English language single and music video. The breakup song has a catchy and irresistible beat with lyrics that’ll be stuck in your head.
4. Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo’s new single from his upcoming deluxe album for IVORY is a beautiful love song. The 25-year-old Mexican American is continuing to make his mark on the music industry playing by his own rules.
5. Yahritza Y Su Esencia
With a modern corridor sound, Yahritza Y Su Esencia, “Nadie Sabe” is an ode to lost love. The beautiful song will you have thinking about the one that got away, in a good way.
6. J-hope
BTS’ J-Hope’s new single and music video“Arson” has gained more than 10 million views in less than 24 hours.
7. Doris Anahí
Doris Anahí, who is at the Center of the Disney Acquired Documentary “Mija,” is a rising star. Her new single and visuals for “Aprendiendo por las Malas” will make you fall in love with the talented vocalist.
8. Anuel AA, Zion, & Randy
Singers Anuel AA, Zion, & Randy collaborate for “Malo.” The sexy reggaeton track is perfect to listen to before your night out.
9. Fireboy DML & Asake
Afro beats superstar Fireboy teams up with Asake for a new single called “Bandana.” Asake has been in the limelight since the start of 2022 with successful hits such as ‘Sungba,’ ‘Palazzo,’ and ‘Peace Be Unto You.’
10. Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee’s sophomore album Beatopia is out now along with a music video for the track “Sunny Day.” Her angelic voice along with a cheerful and free melody. “‘Sunny Day’ is a song that I’ve always wanted to make but something that I’ve never done before,” the singer said in a statement.