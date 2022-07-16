New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Omar Apollo, and more

New Music Friday is back on HOLA! USA, and we have a round-up of new music from a variety of genres. Listen to music from some of your favorite artists and get to know some rising stars in the industry.

1. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato goes back to their pop rock ways in “SUBSTANCE.” Watch the video or a surprise appearance by Paris Hilton. The Cody Critcheloe-directed will have you thinking of all your favorite songs in the 90s and 00s.



2. Lizzo

Lizzo’s new album “Special” is available now. The new song will make you smile, and remind you that everything that makes you unique makes you special. The album comes three years after 2019’s Grammy-winning “Cuz I Love You.”



3. Mergui

Rising star Mergui releases “Sucks to Know You (FU). The singer, who amassed tens of millions of streams as an emerging star in Israel, is making his debut with Saban music group with his first English language single and music video. The breakup song has a catchy and irresistible beat with lyrics that’ll be stuck in your head.



4. Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo’s new single from his upcoming deluxe album for IVORY is a beautiful love song. The 25-year-old Mexican American is continuing to make his mark on the music industry playing by his own rules.