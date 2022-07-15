Pet of the week: This miniature poodle is setting new trends with her chic hairstyles

It’s not every day we get the chance to meet such a stylish pooch. However this time, our pet of the week is the adorable Lotè, the golden brown miniature poodle that has gone viral for her unique and chic hairstyles.

And while she loves to have a new look from time to time, Lotè definitely has some favorite looks and some that she doesn’t like that much.

“Drama queen was not amused by this hairstyle,” her owner Alvija wrote on Instagram, posting a short clip of her furry friend with the 80’s hairstyle that made her go viral, instantly becoming a meme and shared multiple times on social media, with more than 7 million views on Instagram.

“She has a doctor’s appointment at 1 pm, business meeting at 3 pm, and a fitting by 6,” one fan of the stylish pup wrote, while someone else commented “This makes me want to get bangs.”

It seems Lotè likes to try new things, as she has a new different hairdo in her photos and videos, from keeping it formal to showing off a more relaxed style, this miniature poodle is always posing for the camera and showing her playful side, with big hair, bangs, ponytails and more.