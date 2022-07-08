Pet of the week: Meet Franchesca, the world’s fluffiest bunny

This adorable bunny will make you do a double take, due to her incredibly long fur that makes her look like a Pekingese dog or a fluffy cloud. Franchesca is a big celebrity in Morgan Hill, California, with her fur being double the length of a Subway sandwich.

This friendly pet, who is also a mother to four other bunnies, broke the Guinness world record, with a measured fur of 36.5 cm (14.37 inches) and as her owner Dr. Betty Chu admits, Franchesca needs a great deal of grooming and care.

©Guinness World Records





Dr. Chu is also an expert on the English Angora breed and makses part of the Northern California Angora Guild, revealing that she is used to hearing questions about Franchesca. “Is there really a rabbit inside?” people always ask “How do you make it so fluffy?”

Her owner shared some details about their relationship, explaining that she “was introduced to the rabbits through a friend and as soon as I saw them I fell in love and knew I had to have them.”

©Guinness World Records





“I’m honored to be in the Guinness Book of World Records but my most important goal is simply to breed the best English angora rabbits in the world,” Dr Chu says, ”For me it is even more important to keep my rabbits in top shape so they are competitive on the rabbit show circuit.”

“Angora rabbits can grow their fur very long but it takes a lot of work to get there,” she concluded, “You need to have the right genetics. Not all Angora rabbits have the ability to grow and maintain a long coat.”