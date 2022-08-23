Demi Lovato shares sweet photos with new boyfriend: ‘I’ve never smiled so much’

Demi Lovato is sharing some happy news to her fans and followers! The 30-year-old singer has officially confirmed her romantic relationship with boyfriend Jordan Lutes.

The hitmaker, who is enjoying the success of her new album, previously admitted that she is currently in a happy and healthy relationship with a “super great guy.”

Now the couple are going public with their relationship, going Instagram official and sharing some adorable pictures. The musician is best known for his stage name Jutes, and he recently wished a happy birthday to the talented musician.

“Happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression,” Jordan wrote.

He continued, “I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby... i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed.”

It seems the pair are very much in love, as Jordan described Demi as his “everything” and the singer went on to call him the “best boyfriend in the world.”

“I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you... this post, this caption... how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much,” Demi responded.