Demi Lovato shares hilarious backstage moment at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Demi Lovato is having the time of her life co-hosting ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ showing her comedic skills and taking a moment to promote her new album ‘Holy Fvck’ and her latest single 29, which fans speculate that it was inspired by her past romantic relationship with Wilmer Valderrama.

The singer wore a black velour blazer over a T-shirt paired with black trousers and choker, completing her new grunge style with a bold eye makeup and a nude lip. She also changed into a different outfit for her performance, wearing a gray plaid minidress under a black lace shirt paired with black fishnet tights and black combat boots.

Demi also shared a hilarious video backstage, preparing for her performance with her band, when Jimmy decided to chekck in on them, suddenly falling but quickly recovering with his dance moves.

During her interview, Demi talked about her recent project and her highly anticipated world tour. “This was my first show in four years,” Demi explained. “So I hadn’t performed a full show in four years. I’m about to go on tour — the ‘Holy Fvck’ tour — and it was kind of like, I did have nerves, I was like, ‘Can I still do this?’ It was really actually nerve-wracking.”

Both Jimmy and Demi seemed to have lots of fun while co-hosting the show, and the TV personality even gave the singer an official Jimmy Fallon black hoodie and a new guitar for her upcoming tour.