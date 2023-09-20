Chita Rivera’s memoir panel discussion postponed amidst COVID-19 concerns

In a poignant moment of anticipation for theater fans and admirers of the legendary Broadway star Chita Rivera, the much-awaited panel discussion for her memoir at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has regrettably been canceled. The cause of this disappointing setback? A positive COVID-19 test result for the 90-year-old Broadway icon compelled the event to be postponed until further notice.

The news broke with a sigh of disappointment among fans eagerly looking forward to hearing Chita Rivera discuss her remarkable life journey chronicled in her memoir, aptly titled “Chita: A Memoir.” The library promptly conveyed the news to the public through a statement on the website, apologizing to those who had eagerly signed up for the event.

“We will follow up with all those who have signed up for the event if we have any updates in the future. We hope to schedule a new date for this event,” the library announced, offering a glimmer of hope to fans. Their message was both empathetic and optimistic, “In the meantime, please keep Chita Rivera in your thoughts. We hope to see you soon at the Library for the Performing Arts,” they added in their update.

Chita Rivera’s memoir is a captivating journey into her life, offering readers a window into the experiences and inspirations that molded her into a three-time Tony Award winner, a celebrated Kennedy Center honoree, and even a recipient of the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom. It is a story of resilience, artistry, and dedication that has resonated with audiences worldwide.

©GettyImages



Chita Rivera poses at Chita Rivera’s 90th Birthday Celebration at Bathtub Gin on January 23, 2023 in New York City.

Rivera’s Broadway career spans back to 1950 when she graced the stage with her exceptional talents in over 30 roles. Some of the most iconic productions that have borne the mark of her brilliance include “Guys and Dolls,” “Can-Can,” “Merlin,” and many more. However, one of her most legendary performances was undoubtedly her portrayal of Velma Kelly in the original 1975 production of “Chicago” on Broadway.

Chita Rivera’s enduring talent shone brilliantly in “Chicago,” cementing her status as a Broadway legend. Remarkably, 25 years later, she returned to the production, but not as Velma Kelly. In a surprising twist, for the 25th-anniversary celebrations, Rivera graced the stage as the leading lady, Roxie Hart, captivating audiences once again with her timeless charisma and unmatched artistry in Toronto, Las Vegas, and London.

Though the exact date for the rescheduled event remains uncertain, one thing is clear: the anticipation for Chita Rivera’s memoir discussion remains as strong as ever, and her incredible journey will undoubtedly continue to captivate audiences when the event occurs.