Shannen Doherty admires Kate Middleton's ‘strength’ after cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty has reacted and shown support for Kate Middleton amid the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.

On Friday, March 22nd, after the Princess of Wales opened up about her recovery reaviling that tests after her abdominal surgery earlier this year found that cancer had been present, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, took the opportunity to vocalize her admiration for the Princess.

“Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person,” Doherty wrote on her post via Instagram. The 52-year-old actress, who has stage 4 cancer, has been facing an ongoing battle with the illness. “We ALL have the right to go through illness or life privately,” Doherty continues.

“The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership, and plain, morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children, I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect, privacy or others, regardless of being in the public eye,” Doherty states.

“And Princess Kate, I admire your strength through the endless onslaught you’ve been under while going through cancer,” She concluded her emotiional message to Middleton.

Doherty has gone public with her battle against cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission in 2017, but it returned a couple years later. On her Instagram, she has been sharing updates, and recently she revealed that her cancer has spread to her bones, and then she explained that it has reached her brain, where it has metastasized.

The actress continues working and vocalizing her journey to recovery. She has expressed on many occasions that she wants to "embrace life" and she is not done living.