Lenny Kravitz works out in leather pants, boots, and a mesh tank top in must-see video

If you forget your gym bag at home, let Lenny Kravitz be an inspiration that you can work out in anything. On Tuesday, the 59-year-old singer shared an incredible video on Instagram at the gym with his trainer wearing leather pants, a mesh tank top, sunglasses, and boots.

Kravitz, who was recently in Mexico, was making the most of his time at the gym, targeting his core, shoulder muscles (deltoids), arms (triceps), and upper chest muscles (pectoralis major) all at once by combining weights with his abs. “Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!” he captioned the video.

Set to his song, “Life Ain’t Ever Been Better Than It Is Now,” his outfit got the attention of thousands like Willow Smith, who wrote, “This workout outfit is hard af.” “Man! Boots and leather pants while working out is crazy! Always on brand!” D-Nice added.

The video quickly went viral and has over 3 million views in two hours. “Reasons why I haven’t started working out: 1. I don’t own any leather pants. Yeah, that’s it,” another person quipped.

Lenny Kravitz’s workout routine

While leather might not be the first thing people grab out of their close to sweat at the gym, it’s working for him. The actor and singer has shown off his chiseled physique with pride. In 2023, he got nude for the release of his track “TK421.”

Kravitz takes his training very seriously and is conscious about what he puts in his body. He told USA Today in March he works out “five or six days a week.” “I try to get as much rest as possible, but that is my weakness,” he said.

It could be why Kravitz looks so young, something he said he learned from his grandfather. “I had a grandfather who always looked 25 years younger than he was, and he did the same thing,” he told the outlet. “I was not into this as a young adult, and he used to wake me up to do chores, but he wanted me to work out with him. He used to get on his bike in his late 80s and ride for five hours.”

If Kravitz decides to his the road for a tour after he drops his upcoming twelfth studio album, Blue Electric Light, on May 24, 2024, he will be in great shape for all his dance moves.