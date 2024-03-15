Lenny Kravitz looks incredible in new shirtless photos

Lenny Kravitz is looking better than ever. The 59-year-old musician and actor shared a photo of his shirtless body, revealing that age is no excuse when it comes to fitness and to truly incredible abs.

The photo shows him in jeans and sunglasses, with no shirt on. He appears to be looking up at the sun, with his hands tucked in his pockets. “Standing in love and gratitude,” he captioned the post, prompting a flurry of praise in the comments section.

“Lenny is in better shape than most of the new generations and he is freaking 59,” wrote a viewer. “We too, as the viewers of this photograph are also standing in love and gratitude,” wrote a second person.

“And just like…. I’m headed to the gym!!!” wrote Kelly Rowland.

Kravitz good looks and great genes are no secret

Lenny Kravitz is often questioned about his ageless looks and incredible body, with him explaining that while he does care for himself, doing all of what’s expected for someone whose abs look that good, he’s also pretty blessed in the genetics department.

“I mean, do I watch what I put into my body? Yes. Do I take care of myself? Yes. Do I eat organically and vegan and blah, blah, blah? Yeah. Do I work out and take care of my body and my limbs? Yes, I do all of that. So, I have that and I’ve been trained in that from a young age, but also it’s the genes. It’s my family genes,” he said to GQ. “It’s also the fact that I love doing what I do: I love making music and being an artist. I think they’re all contributors.”

Kravitz recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he attended with his equally gorgeous and youthful looking daughter, Zoe Kravitz.