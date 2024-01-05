Lenny Kravitz says he’s ‘blessed’ by Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s engagement

Lenny Kravitz is happy for his daughter’s relationship. Kravitz addressed Zoe Kravitz’s engagement to Channing Tatum in a new interview, calling himself “blessed” by his daughter’s happiness.

©GettyImages



Zoe and Lenny Kravitz

Kravitz was attending a red carpet event at the Palm Springs International Film Festival when he was asked about his feelings regarding his daughter’s engagement. “Hey, man. That's life,” said Kravitz to Entertainment Tonight. "When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it — I've done well. Blessed.”

Zoe and Channing got engaged in October of last year after dating for a couple of years. The two were photographed leaving a Halloween party together, with Zoe wearing a diamong ring on her finger. The two have rarely addressed their relationship publicly, but Zoe has called him a “wonderful human” in an interview with GQ. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," she said. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

©GettyImages



Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz dressed up as Rosemary and her baby from “Rosemary’s Baby”

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s relationship

Zoe and Channing met on the set of the film “Pussy Island,” which is her directorial debut and stars him in the lead role. She revealed that he helped her all the way through the shoot, supporting and encouraging her, something that resulted in their relationship growing better and stronger. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger,” she said.

The film was shot in 2022 and is expected to be released in the near future.