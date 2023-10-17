Lenny Kravitz rocks out and off-roads to his latest funky track, ‘TK421’

Lenny Kravitz has returned to music with his latest single, “TK421.” The funky and electrifying track is a part of his upcoming album, Blue Electric Light, expected March 15, 2024. On Monday, the artist shared a video rocking out to the song in what looks like an off-road vehicle. “Can you feel it?” he asked his 4.5 million followers in the caption.

Kravitz’s single comes with a temperature-rising video where the 59-year-old dances nude, smokes, showers, and shows off his incredible body. It’s quite the experience to watch the way he moves. One of his fans quipped in the comments, “We only remember the video, not the song.” “It should be illegal to look as good as this man does,” another commented.







As for what Tk421 means, Kravitz doesn’t seem to have confirmed what it stands for. But there is one theory that he is referencing Star Wars. In the George Lucas franchise, “TK-421” was a human male Imperial stormtrooper who served on Lasan before he was stationed on the Death Star battle station. He was the only clone who actually got his name.

In “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope,” Han Solo says the line, “TK-421, why aren’t you at your post?” as he and Luke Skywalker infiltrate the Death Star. What it could possibly mean in correlation to Kravitz remains a mystery.

Blue Electric Light will be the first album Kravitz has released since Raise Vibration in 2018. He released his latest single, “Ride (Edit)” in 2020.

