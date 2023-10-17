Diddy says Kim Porter visited him in his dreams while making ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’

A man of many nicknames, Sean Combs, known as Diddy, is iconic in music, fashion, and entrepreneurship. Born in Harlem, New York City, he founded Bad Boy Records and propelled artists like The Notorious B.I.G, Usher, and Mary J. Blige to stardom. The artist and producer has fundamentally shaped urban culture, leaving a legacy as a trailblazer and visionary.

Over the last 13 years, Diddy has released singles, but he has officially made his triumphant return to music with his first album since Last Train to Paris (2010). On September 15th, following the MTV VMAs, where he received the Global Icon Award, Diddy released his highly awaited album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, via his new all-R&B label, Love Records. HOLA! USA, had the opportunity to talk to Diddy in Miami, where he shared his take on Latin music, what made this album different, his late girlfriend Kim Porter visiting him in dreams, and more.



We’re kind of seeing this Latin renaissance right now on a global scale. As an expert in music, how would you explain what we’re seeing? I think, to be honest, it’s really just technology. I think that it would’ve come sooner, but I think that it’s not a fad, and it’s beautiful to see how many directions the genre of Latin music could go into. It could go in so many directions. It reminds me of hip hop, how hip hop can be meshed with anything. Latin music could be meshed with anything. That’s so true. And what’s your relationship with Latin music? Are you ever busting a cumbia at home? They call me Salsa Negro because when I dance salsa, I still dance like a black man. You know what I’m saying? So they call me Salsa Negro. That’s my big hobby too, just going all over the world and dancing in salsa clubs. So let’s dive into the album. Love Off the Grid. How was making this album different, whether it’s physically, emotionally, or spiritually? With this record, this whole record was about love. On my other albums, I got to talk about the other facets of my life that were going on, but this was just really focused on matters of the heart. So that’s one of the things that really, really made it different. And just like the vulnerability, the vulnerability and the passion. The passion was different. When I’m making hip-hop, it’s kind of hard. This was really sensitive, sensual, and passionate, so it was a great experience. A lot of lovemaking.