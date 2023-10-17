Diddy says Kim Porter visited him in his dreams while making ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’

A man of many nicknames, Sean Combs, known as Diddy, is iconic in music, fashion, and entrepreneurship. Born in Harlem, New York City, he founded Bad Boy Records and propelled artists like The Notorious B.I.G, Usher, and Mary J. Blige to stardom. The artist and producer has fundamentally shaped urban culture, leaving a legacy as a trailblazer and visionary.
Over the last 13 years, Diddy has released singles, but he has officially made his triumphant return to music with his first album since Last Train to Paris (2010). On September 15th, following the MTV VMAs, where he received the Global Icon Award, Diddy released his highly awaited album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, via his new all-R&B label, Love Records. HOLA! USA, had the opportunity to talk to Diddy in Miami, where he shared his take on Latin music, what made this album different, his late girlfriend Kim Porter visiting him in dreams, and more.
I think, to be honest, it’s really just technology. I think that it would’ve come sooner, but I think that it’s not a fad, and it’s beautiful to see how many directions the genre of Latin music could go into. It could go in so many directions. It reminds me of hip hop, how hip hop can be meshed with anything. Latin music could be meshed with anything.
They call me Salsa Negro because when I dance salsa, I still dance like a black man. You know what I’m saying? So they call me Salsa Negro. That’s my big hobby too, just going all over the world and dancing in salsa clubs.
With this record, this whole record was about love. On my other albums, I got to talk about the other facets of my life that were going on, but this was just really focused on matters of the heart. So that’s one of the things that really, really made it different. And just like the vulnerability, the vulnerability and the passion. The passion was different. When I’m making hip-hop, it’s kind of hard. This was really sensitive, sensual, and passionate, so it was a great experience. A lot of lovemaking.
I can’t get rid of any of my loves, to be honest. But your first love, there’s nothing like your first love. And when you think of your first love, you just think about the innocence of it, the happiness that it gives you, the giddiness of love. Love as you grow up gets to be heavier. The lighter side of love is what my first love feels like.
Yeah. One of the things when dealing with grief is there has to be a moment that you understand it is what it is, but you still yearn for that person. And I wanted her to come visit me in my dreams. It was like me just trying to find another option that maybe God could bless me with to still feel her presence. So when I made the record, I believe that music is magical. It has magical powers. So I wanted to use my magic to get her to visit me in my dreams, and she has come and visited me in my dreams. It makes me want her to visit me more, but making the record, she got the message
Jaime Camil makes history in primetime television with his Latin-inspired show
Jeff Bezos ranks 2nd for the most expensive celebrity yacht: See the top 7
Diddy’s twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs stun in ‘Miami Swim Week – The Shows’
I basically kind of know it in the first meeting. Jozzy is special, just like her name is original. She’s an original person, and you just know that there’s something about her. You ever just in a room with somebody, and you’re like, ‘Oh, there’s something about that person?’ That’s the way Jozzy’s voice sounds and the way she is as a person
I’m sorry. None of them.
But It’s going to help narrow it down to who’s left. But I love all those artists.