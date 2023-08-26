Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Selena Gomez, Jessica Biel, Hila Klein, Alabama Barker, and more

The weekend is here, which means we have a roundup of the best celebrity TikToks created this week. From pregnancy reveals to bubble fighting, get ready to be entertained.
1. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel fights bubbles.
@jessbiel Replying to @Mrs. Gosling ♬ original sound - Johnny Sibilly
2. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez has everyone ready to break up with their boyfriend with her new single.
@selenagomez
Single Soon this Friday!♬ original sound - Selena Gomez
3. Lele Pons
Lele Pons reveals she’s a Swiftie and has the best night ever.
@lelepons BEST NIGHT EVER !!!!! #taylorswift#erastour♬ original sound - Lele Pons
4. Becky G
Becky G shares an embarassing story time.
@iambeckyg story time lol @Karol G ♬ original sound - Becky G
5. Jennifer Garner
Jessica Garner stands in a field of sunflowers.
6. Hila Klein
Hila Klein, whose podcast H3 is nominated for a Streamy, wears the same outfit as Trixie Mattel.
7. Alabama Barker
Alabama Barker, Travis’ daughter calls out the haters who body shamed her.
8. Diddy
Diddy takes baby love on a walk to prepare for his upcoming album.
@diddy LOVE IS COMING….. September 15th 🖤 #OTG♬ original sound - Diddy
9. Serena Williams
Serena Williams announces the birth of her daughter
@serena
Welcome my beautiful angel♬ original sound - Serenawilliams
10. Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg makes a PSA.