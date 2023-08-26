©GETTY
TIKTOK

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Selena Gomez, Jessica Biel, Hila Klein, Alabama Barker, and more

What a week!

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

The weekend is here, which means we have a roundup of the best celebrity TikToks created this week. From pregnancy reveals to bubble fighting, get ready to be entertained.

1. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel fights bubbles.


2. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has everyone ready to break up with their boyfriend with her new single.


3. Lele Pons

Lele Pons reveals she’s a Swiftie and has the best night ever.


4. Becky G

Becky G shares an embarassing story time.


5. Jennifer Garner

Jessica Garner stands in a field of sunflowers.

6. Hila Klein

Hila Klein, whose podcast H3 is nominated for a Streamy, wears the same outfit as Trixie Mattel.


7. Alabama Barker

Alabama Barker, Travis’ daughter calls out the haters who body shamed her.


8. Diddy

Diddy takes baby love on a walk to prepare for his upcoming album.

@diddy LOVE IS COMING….. September 15th 🖤 #OTG♬ original sound - Diddy

9. Serena Williams

Serena Williams announces the birth of her daughter


10. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg makes a PSA.


