What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — August 25

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (Netflix)

Starring Sunny Sandler, Adam Sandler’s daughter, and based on the novel of the same name, follows two young best friends who’ve long dreamed about their bat mitzvah’s. Things of course don’t go as planned.

Ahsoka (Disney)

After much fanfare, “Ahsoka” is finally here, with its first two episodes ready to stream on Disney+. The series follows the beloved Star Wars character Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) as she takes on adventures of her own, including an exploration of her relationship with her Jedi Master Darth Vader.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix)

“The Ultimatum” is back for a second season. Its psychotic premise should let you know if it’s something you’d be into or not: Couples are put to the test when they’re paired with a different partner for a week. Then they go back to their OG couple and choose someone to stay with.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Prime Video)

Based on the beloved role-playing game, “Dungeons & Dragons” is filled with quirky characters, friendship, and fantasy adventures. It’s a great weekend watch.

Disobedience (Starz)

Starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, “Disobedience” follows Ronit, a New York photographed who returns home to her Orthodox Jewish community in London after the death of her father. There she reunites with Esti, her childhood love.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Hulu)

The film, based on a non-fiction book of the same name, follows eight people who take on extreme measures to get attention and address the climate crisis.

Malignant (Hulu)

Lastly, “Malignant” is one of the best horror movies made in contemporary cinema. That’s it. It’s punchy, hilarious, stylish, and features a villain as iconic as Freddy Kreuger and Jason Vorhees.