What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — August 18

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Depp v Heard (Netflix)

The three part series directed by Emma Cooper is now available to stream on Netflix. The series explores the controversial trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp while also analyzing the social media frenzy it produced.

The Upshaws (Netflix)

“The Upshaws” is back for a fourth season, bringing some rare sit-com charm to Netflix. The series follows a working class family in Indiana, starring the always hilarious Wanda Sykes.

Cocaine Bear (Prime Video)

“Cocaine Bear” is now streaming on Prime Video, giving you the chance to watch a really strange movie from the comfort of your home. Starring a cast made up of Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, and more talented people, the film a big black bear that goes on a rampage after it consumes 500 pounds of cocaine.

Killing It (Peacock)

Season two of “Killing It” is now streaming on Peacock. The series is another sitcom, this time starring Craig Robinson and exploring capitalism and the American dream in Miami.

Paddington (Netflix)

The beloved and accessible film is now available to stream on Netflix, following Paddington the bear, who escapes to England after his home in Peru is demolished by an earthquake.

Thoroughbreds (Hulu)

Starring a pre-fame Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke, “Thoroughbreds” follows two wealthy teens that are opposites, yet band together to kill one of their fathers.

Avatar (Max)

Lastly, “Avatar” is now available to stream on Max. The film follows a human marine stationed in Pandora who falls in love with the planet and its inhabitants and goes against his mission.

Related Video: Popular movies you didn't know where based on books Loading the player...