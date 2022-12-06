Anya Taylor-Joy became a ‘gamer’ to lend her voice to Princess Peach in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Anya Taylor-Joy becomes an animated princess in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. M﻿ovie. The Queen’s Gambit star will lend her voice to the beloved Princess Peach, a role that turned her into a gamer.

“So now I am a gamer, and it’s really fun,” she told Modern Luxury San Diego. “Ideally, I like playing at arcades because, again, it’s like cinema; I love the ceremony. I’ll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we’ll just spend hours at the arcade.”

©Universal Pictures / YouTube



Taylor-Joy is part of the star-studded cast that includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is animated by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.The Super Mario Bros. M﻿ovie is set to be released on April 7, 2023.