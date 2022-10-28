Anya Taylor-Joy gets emotional celebrating end of production on ‘Furiosa’ in Australia

Anya Taylor-Joy has officially wrapped up the filming of ‘Mad Max’ prequel Furiosa, and she is taking some time to celebrate! The Argentinian actress is not the only star in the film celebrating, as Chris Hemsworth was also spotted enjoying a fun time in Byron Bay following the end of shooting.

Loading the player...

The ‘Queen’s Gambit’ star worked for four months on the project, directed by George Miller. And it seems Anya had a lot of fun on set, however she is also excited to wrap up filming and move on with different projects.

“What. A . Rideeeee,” she wrote. “Thank you to those of the wasteland- the crazies who have run amok with me up and down this country. The most fun, the most resilient, the most talented.”

Anya says she is grateful and appreciative for the people involved in the production. “It has been an honour and a privilege to create with you all... thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought I could be. Fire, blood and guzzoline. Furianya.”

The actress posted a selfie in Australia and a different photo of the director next to a jet. Anya had previously detailed the preparation process for the film, revealing to Vogue Australia that she felt “stronger than I think I’ve ever been.”

“I’m trying to treasure every moment,“ she said. ”I love George, I love this character, I love this world. I feel really privileged.” Anya plays Imperator Furiosa, previously played by Charlize Theron in 2015, and fans can expect to see the origin of the character in the film, which is set to be released May 2024.