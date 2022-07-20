‘The Queen’s Gambit’ actress Anya Taylor-Joy is reportedly married to Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy is married! The Argentine actress quietly got engaged and said “I do” to her boyfriend, Malcolm McRae. According to Page Six, the pair tied the knot at an intimate courthouse wedding.

The publication reported that The Queen’s Gambit actress was photographed wearing a ring with a green stone on her left finger.

©GettyImages



Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae seen checking out of the Soho Hotel after “The Northman‘ premiere on April 06, 2022 in London, England.

Recently Taylor-Joy opened up about her relationship with McRae. “I said to my partner [the musician and actor Malcolm McRae] the other day that he was my hobby,” she told British Vogue in March 2022. “I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time, and it works really well.”

Anya said that having a long-distance relationship with him is challenging, but they make it work. “Yes, it is [hard], but it’s also kind of great because when you’re together, you’re really valuing the time that you have,” she said. “Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up the car and going to get breakfast.”

©GettyImages



Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae attend “The Northman” special screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 5, 2022 in London, England.

Anya stars in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa. According to reports from Variety’s weekly Just For Variety column, Anya is hoping to shave her head for her starring role.

“She wants to, but George doesn’t want her to,” the movie’s costume designer, Jenny Beavan, told journalist Marc Malkin. “So I don’t know whether she will or not.”

As fans of the film already know, Charlize Theron famously buzzed off all her hair for role as Furiosa in Fury Road. So, Anya doing the same would be a big deal for a lot of fans.

While Taylor-Joy prepares to take on that role, she recently wrapped up another, playing Gina Gray in the beloved BBC series Peaky Blinders.

When asked about her thoughts on the highly-anticipated series finale, which aired earlier this month, the actress said she couldn’t reveal plot details as she didn’t “want to get in trouble.”