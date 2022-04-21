Anya Taylor-Joy wants to shave her head for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ prequel

Anya Taylor-Joy is known for her bleach blonde locks, but she might be making some changes to her hair for an upcoming role.

According to reports from Variety’s weekly Just For Variety column, Anya is hoping to shave her head for her starring role in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa.

“She wants to, but George doesn’t want her to,” the movie’s costume designer, Jenny Beavan, told journalist Marc Malkin. “So I don’t know whether she will or not.”

Malkin went on to say that he’s asked Taylor-Joy about her hair plans a multiple times since she signed onto the project, though she has always politely declined to comment on what will happen.

As fans of the film already know, Charlize Theron famously buzzed off all her hair for role as Furiosa in Fury Road. So, Anya doing the same would be a big deal for a lot of fans.

While Taylor-Joy prepares to take on that role, she recently wrapped up another, playing Gina Gray in the beloved BBC series Peaky Blinders.

When asked about her thoughts on the highly-anticipated series finale, which aired earlier this month, the actress said she couldn’t reveal plot details as she didn’t “want to get in trouble.”

“It’s a show that is so stylised, the sets are so beautifully created and everybody is so pleased to be there, we’ve had such a great time,” she told NME. “It was really really good to go and wrap it up in a particular way.”