Anya Taylor-Joy reveals the dating advice she got from Sarah Jessica Parker

Like millions of women (and men) across the world, Anya Taylor-Joy got a lot of dating tips while watching Sex and the City. But unlike the rest of us, she actually ended up having a real-life conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker about it.

The actress--who was born in Miami and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina--revealed during a recent interview with British Vogue that she’s not a fan of casual dating and doesn’t feel like she’d be any good at it.

“I was not a good dater and I’m quite glad to not be,” she told the magazine as she appeared on their April cover. “I hear stories from my friends and I’m like, ‘God, I would suck at that.‘”

But when the star was “down and out about love” in the past, she revealed that she would deal with heartbreak by watching episodes of Sex and the City. Not only that, she once got the chance to tell the real life Carrie Bradshaw about how the iconic character inspired her current outlook on relationships.

“I remember when I met Sarah Jessica Parker, I was going through a horrible break-up, and I went up to her and I was like, ‘I need you to know that I’m watching you and Big and it’s giving me hope,’” Anya explained. “And she was like, ‘That things will work out?’ and I said, ‘No! That this will end and I will finally move on!’”

As for SJP’s response, “She was like, ‘Oh, s**t. Sorry,’” Anya recalled.

Luckily, Taylor-Joy hasn’t had to deal with those issues in a while as she has been linked to Malcom McRae of the rock band More since last year. They made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.