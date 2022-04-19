Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Northman" - Arrivals
Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy praised each other during ‘The Northman’ premiere

Taylor-Joy described Kidman as “fierce and wonderful”

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman are each other’s biggest fans. The stars praised each during the Los Angeles premiere of their film The Northman. According to People, Taylor-Joy described Kidman as “fierce and wonderful,” adding, “I just have the utmost respect for her.”

Anya told the publication that Nicole Kidman “showed up maybe about halfway through filming, and the first thing [director Robert Eggers] did was put her on a horse on top of a mountain where she could have fallen off.”

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman attend the Los Angeles premiere of “The Northman” at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

“And instead, she’s just like, ‘Yep; I’m here. I’m in it. We’re doing it,’ ” the 26-year-old Argentinian actress said. “I adore her.”

At the premiere, Kidman and Taylor-Joy took time to pose together on the carpet. “She is the real deal,” Kidman told the publication of Taylor-Joy. “And she is so fun, and she’s such a trooper, and she’s just lovely; I can’t sing her praises enough. And she’s just got grit and heart. What more can you ask for, right?”

Anya Taylor-Joy (L) and Australian actress Nicole Kidman (R) arrive to the Los Angeles premiere of “The Northman” held at the TCL Chinese Theater on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles.

The Northman is in theaters Friday.

