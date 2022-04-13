Romeo Santos to executive produce new Amazon movie

Romeo Santos is trying on a new role. He will be one of the executive producers of “Never Look Back,” a movie based on Lilliam Rivera’s novel of the same name. The film will be a co-production between Amazon and 3Pas Studios, and will be written by Talia Rothenberg, who recently wrote for the “Rebelde” reboot, and directed by Zetna Fuentes, a veteran TV director who’s worked on series like “The Gilded Age,” “The Deuce,” “Shameless,” and more.

According to Deadline, “Never Look Back” is a retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Set in the modern-day, the book and the film follow a multicultural cast in the Bronx with a soundtrack that includes Reggaeton, Bachata, and more, something that will benefit by the inclusion of Santos in a producer role. Aside from fulfilling his roles as producer, Santos will also be the film’s music supervisor and has signed on to make an original song for the film.

Other notorious credits linked with the project include Eugenio Derbez, who is a co-founder of 3Pas Studios.

The myth of Orpheus and Eurydice is one of the most popular and beloved Greek myths, telling the story of Orpheus, who, in order to save Eurydice from the underworld, must trust that she’s following him out and never turn back to see her. The book adaptation stars two afro-latino leads, Eury and Pheus, who play a haunted girl escaping from a tragedy and a Bachata singer, with both having to fight to preserve their love.