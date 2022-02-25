Premio Lo Nuestro: Top 10 best moments

One of the biggest nights in Latin music went down last night in Miami, Florida. Premio Lo Nuestro, the oldest Spanish awards show had another year of epic presenters, and performances. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to cover the red carpet and attend the show- check out the top 10 best moments.
PAULINA RUBIO THE QUEEN
Paulina Rubio had the best performance of the night, as she performed a medley of her top hits. ‘La Chica Dorada’ looked amazing as she showcased her voice and dance moves. Everyone was singing along as she sang songs like “Lo Haré Por Ti.” Rubio also won the coveted ‘Trayectoria Award.’
ÁNGELA AGUILAR PERFORMS LA MALAGUENA
Ángela Aguilar performs La Malaguena.” Angela Aguilar had the crowd on their feet after her stunning performance of “La Malaguena.” The 18-year old showed off her incredible range and powerful voice that left the arena with chills.
VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ IS HONORED
Premio Lo Nuestro started with a touching tribute to the legendary Vicente Fernández. Featuring Angela Aguilar, Grupo Firme, Camilo, Christian Nodal, and Spain’s David Bisbal, the homage was beautiful.
ROMEO SANTOS PERFORMS IN A BATHTUB
Our recent Digital cover star Romeo Santos was one of the most anticipated performers of the night. When we asked celebs on the red carpet who they were most excited to see, el Rey de la bachata was one of the top mentioned. The performance was sensual, starting with Santos sitting shirtless in a rotating bathtub.
PITBULL, DEORRO AND IAMCHINO
Mr. Worldwide, Deorro, and IAmChino performed their song “Discoteca” and had the crowd dancing during their entire performance.
PEPE AGUILAR AND EL FANTASMA
Pepe Aguilar and El Fantasma represented Regional Mexican music performing ‘Tus Desprecios’ and ‘Soy Buen Amigo.’ Pepe’s daughter Angela looked proud watching her dad represent the Aguilar dynasty.
NATTI NATASHA
Natti Natasha took the stage more than once last night. She had an amazing performance with El Alfa and Chimbala as they performed their new song “Wow BB” for the first time. The singer looked incredible as she showed off her dance moves with impressive vocals.
MALUMA USES HIS PLATFORM
Maluma started his set like a scene from Fast and Furious riding in on a motorcycle that a dancer was driving. He was later joined by Blessd and Kapla Y Miky, who helped him speak out against drug culture and violence in Colombia. “Colombia isn’t drug trafficking; Colombia is loads of talent,” the Marry Me star told the crowd.
ANITTA
Anitta did not hold back during her performance with the most sensual performances of the night. The singer showed off her best dance moves as she performed “Envolver” with Justin Quiles.
Hace años prometi a mi gente de Brasil que llevaría el Baile Funk y nuestra cultura de la calle para el mundo. Y hoy por la primera vez se escucha un Funk brasileño en mi idioma rompiendo el @premiolonuestro GRACIAS pic.twitter.com/Ma2rkWe6bz— Anitta (@Anitta) February 25, 2022
LIUS FONSI AND MANUEL TURIZO
Luis Fonsi and Manuel Turizo helped close out the night with their song “Vacaciones.” They brought the pool party to FTX Arena with a fun and colorful performance.