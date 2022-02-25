Premio Lo Nuestro: Top 10 best moments

One of the biggest nights in Latin music went down last night in Miami, Florida. Premio Lo Nuestro, the oldest Spanish awards show had another year of epic presenters, and performances. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to cover the red carpet and attend the show- check out the top 10 best moments.

PAULINA RUBIO THE QUEEN

Paulina Rubio had the best performance of the night, as she performed a medley of her top hits. ‘La Chica Dorada’ looked amazing as she showcased her voice and dance moves. Everyone was singing along as she sang songs like “Lo Haré Por Ti.” Rubio also won the coveted ‘Trayectoria Award.’

ÁNGELA AGUILAR PERFORMS LA MALAGUENA

Ángela Aguilar performs La Malaguena.” Angela Aguilar had the crowd on their feet after her stunning performance of “La Malaguena.” The 18-year old showed off her incredible range and powerful voice that left the arena with chills.

VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ IS HONORED

Premio Lo Nuestro started with a touching tribute to the legendary Vicente Fernández. Featuring Angela Aguilar, Grupo Firme, Camilo, Christian Nodal, and Spain’s David Bisbal, the homage was beautiful.

ROMEO SANTOS PERFORMS IN A BATHTUB

Our recent Digital cover star Romeo Santos was one of the most anticipated performers of the night. When we asked celebs on the red carpet who they were most excited to see, el Rey de la bachata was one of the top mentioned. The performance was sensual, starting with Santos sitting shirtless in a rotating bathtub.