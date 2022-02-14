Romeo Santos is back!: ‘I am a thoughtful and romantic man the whole year, and I dedicate February to my fans’

Romeo Santos has chosen the day of love and friendship to surprise his fans and thank them for their unconditional support since the beginning of his career. As a preview of his next musical production, Fórmula, Vol. 3, the so-called “King of Bachata,” has decided to release “Sus Huellas” as the first single and accompany it with a music video that exceeds all expectations.
The singer-songwriter of Dominican and Puerto Rican origin never stops, and his formula goes beyond his albums. In fact, the 40-year-old artist has created the perfect balance between his family and professional life. As a pioneer of modern bachata alongside Aventura or as a soloist, Santos’ goal has always been to evolve with his music. When he is not on social media, promoting a single or doing concerts, he is most likely taking advantage of his time by writing or recording new songs.
When his great loves came together – his three children and music – Romeo decides to explore his creativity further. For the first time, his offspring, Alex, Valentino, and Solano, provide the X factor to make Fórmula, Vol. 3, one of his most personal albums yet.
With his heart overflowing with joy, Romeo Santos gave an exclusive interview to HOLA! USA to discuss the creative process behind his latest track, “Sus Huellas,” and what his fans could expect from the album. The singer-songwriter also reveals how Valentino Santos became part of the visual material previously shared on Instagram..
With the reception of Utopía, I decide to make a massive event to close that cycle. The tour was scheduled to last about two months, and by the seventh show, everything comes to a standstill. I have no choice but to focus on finishing the record. I’m not one of those artists who record 60 songs to choose the best 15 or 20. Since my beginnings, I’ve always produced the songs contemplated for release, which has not been the exception this time.
I already had between 50 and 60 percent of the album when my tour with Aventura ended up in the air due to the pandemic. I don’t like to use this term a lot, but the pandemic was a kind of curse and blessing for me. A curse because I felt emotionally very disappointed and sad for losing friends and loved ones due to COVID. Then comes my moment of blessing when my third child is born.
This record has been around three years in the making, and now it’s 85 to 90 percent done. I’m missing a few touches. Although it sounds cliché, this is my best album until I start working on the next one because my goal is always to improve myself.
I’d say it’s a combination of both and a bit more. What Fórmula, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 has is the concept of the castle and ‘El Rey de la Bachata.’ In Vol. 3, there are things that I did not do in Fórmula, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Considering my collaborations with Antony Santos, Raulín Rodríguez, Luis Vargas, Marc Anthony, Usher, and Drake, I understood that this factor could complete Formula, Vol. 3 concepts.
I had about six or seven ready songs, and then ‘Sus Huellas’ was born. A song that has so much to say, not only at the level of lyrics but also in melody. Many things allow me to promote this song as a story. Every time I choose a first single, I try to make sure it has a good melody, that it’s danceable, that it has melancholy, an innovative step. Whether you like it or not, ‘Sus Huellas’ is a song that no one can say resembles another track because it has its identity.
When I composed the song, I didn’t have in mind everything that can be seen today in the clip. But in hindsight, the video shows that I met the girl very casually, we didn’t have a relationship for years, but we ended up at my house very spontaneously. Obviously, there’s chemistry, and in the song, I’m telling him: ‘Listen, for us to move forward, I have to warn you that I have a very dark past. And she is a woman who marked me, so I’m going to need you to help what could happen to us. If there is a chance, help me forget her because I have her tattooed on me. Burn my lips because I still feel her kisses, and take a knife and rips pieces off me because I still feel her footprints.’
In the end, we see how the girl runs away. More women are also seen because I asked the others to do the same. But honestly speaking, it’s totally absurd to ask a girl that, and that’s why I ended up alone at the end of the video.
Something interesting is the fact of blue blood. I swear on my three kids that it was never intentional, but I love that it works perfectly. Being totally transparent, I didn’t want it to be red to avoid making the scene look brutal or explicit.
I wanted it to be in February. I’ll be sending my fan club and famous friends blue roses to celebrate. This Valentine’s Day, I will replace the red roses with blue.
Whenever I launch a production, I launch a new slogan. I have done it since my beginnings with Aventura. The first was ‘Let me find out.’ I don’t want to brag, but I have popularized common phrases or words, like ‘So nasty,’ and ‘Bananas.’ When I did a remix with Arcángel and Sech, I included a phrase with Valentino. I ask: ‘Who’s the King?’ and he answers: ‘dada.’
That was something I wanted for this album. I began to think about how I could present this trilogy, a fundamental franchise in my career. So, I wanted to give him participation. In fact, I wanted to give my eldest son Alex, Valentino, and my one-year-old son, Solano, participation.
Honestly, although I have always been very secretive, my greatest pride is my children. I believe that the artist has the right and control to choose what he exhibits and what he keeps. I know that some people want to see more, but that is something that I decide, and when they are older, they have the freedom to go out and present themselves as my children. When I revealed the identity of my eldest son, I asked him first. Alex made the decision.
Being totally transparent, I wouldn’t like that because I understand how difficult and overwhelming this business is. But it would be selfish to limit or prevent a child who may carry it in his blood. I can speak for my eldest son because he has never been inclined towards music. But if Valentino or Solano decide, I will give them my unconditional support. I would advise them and help them to have a musical identity. This is very important. Look how Enrique Iglesias is as successful as his father, and they have different musical proposals.
With the mother of my first child! At that time, she lived in the projects, and I went with some friends and a guitar to serenade her at hours that were not very appropriate. I think she couldn’t even hear me. And all the bullies were outside with their beers, looking at me and wondering: ‘Who is this crazy man?’ And that’s what love does. One gets a little confused. But it is the most absurd, and I do not regret it because she is a woman who has been exceptional and incredible as a mother, woman, and human being.
I consider myself a thoughtful and romantic man the whole year. I dedicate February to my fans like on this occasion. If you have to rely on a single event to give a gift or express your affection and love, you are more likely to fulfill a format or society’s expectations.
It’s difficult because each person has their way. For me, the most ridiculous thing is not to express your feelings or not to show them with actions. That, to me, is the cheesiest — when you feel something for someone and keep it to yourself. I have even criticized some friends, telling them: ‘leave that machismo and tell her.’
I enjoy giving more than receiving gifts. I am not sexist, but a few things make me cry. With my children, I have awakened a very sensitive sense.
When they send me videos of my children playing or hugging, I start to cry, or my eyes get watery. It is what fills me the most. Reading the lovely comments from people who appreciate what I do fills me up a lot in my job. Watches and things like that are a vanity that one feeds. In fact, I am the one who ends up giving away valuable things because it is not what satisfies me.
I want you to know that even though I don’t have a release date for the album yet, I plan to release two or three singles before. I am extremely excited and at a stage in my life where I know what to do. I appreciate being on the cover of HOLA! USA, it’s a privilege! And again very eager and anxious to share all this music with all of you.