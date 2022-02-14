Romeo Santos is back!: ‘I am a thoughtful and romantic man the whole year, and I dedicate February to my fans’

Romeo Santos has chosen the day of love and friendship to surprise his fans and thank them for their unconditional support since the beginning of his career. As a preview of his next musical production, Fórmula, Vol. 3, the so-called “King of Bachata,” has decided to release “Sus Huellas” as the first single and accompany it with a music video that exceeds all expectations.

The singer-songwriter of Dominican and Puerto Rican origin never stops, and his formula goes beyond his albums. In fact, the 40-year-old artist has created the perfect balance between his family and professional life. As a pioneer of modern bachata alongside Aventura or as a soloist, Santos’ goal has always been to evolve with his music. When he is not on social media, promoting a single or doing concerts, he is most likely taking advantage of his time by writing or recording new songs.

When his great loves came together – his three children and music – Romeo decides to explore his creativity further. For the first time, his offspring, Alex, Valentino, and Solano, provide the X factor to make Fórmula, Vol. 3, one of his most personal albums yet.

With his heart overflowing with joy, Romeo Santos gave an exclusive interview to HOLA! USA to discuss the creative process behind his latest track, “Sus Huellas,” and what his fans could expect from the album. The singer-songwriter also reveals how Valentino Santos became part of the visual material previously shared on Instagram..

You haven’t released an album since 2019. What happened in 2020 and 2021 so that we can enjoy Fórmula, Vol. 3 in 2022? With the reception of Utopía, I decide to make a massive event to close that cycle. The tour was scheduled to last about two months, and by the seventh show, everything comes to a standstill. I have no choice but to focus on finishing the record. I’m not one of those artists who record 60 songs to choose the best 15 or 20. Since my beginnings, I’ve always produced the songs contemplated for release, which has not been the exception this time. I already had between 50 and 60 percent of the album when my tour with Aventura ended up in the air due to the pandemic. I don’t like to use this term a lot, but the pandemic was a kind of curse and blessing for me. A curse because I felt emotionally very disappointed and sad for losing friends and loved ones due to COVID. Then comes my moment of blessing when my third child is born. This record has been around three years in the making, and now it’s 85 to 90 percent done. I’m missing a few touches. Although it sounds cliché, this is my best album until I start working on the next one because my goal is always to improve myself. You launched your solo career with Fórmula, Vol. 1 in 2011, and then went on to release the albums Fórmula, Vol. 2 (2014), Golden (2017), and Utopía (2019). With the arrival of Fórmula, Vol. 3 (2022), could you tell us if this new album is a direct continuation of volumes 1 and 2, or is it an evolutionary album? I’d say it’s a combination of both and a bit more. What Fórmula, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 has is the concept of the castle and ‘El Rey de la Bachata.’ In Vol. 3, there are things that I did not do in Fórmula, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Considering my collaborations with Antony Santos, Raulín Rodríguez, Luis Vargas, Marc Anthony, Usher, and Drake, I understood that this factor could complete Formula, Vol. 3 concepts.