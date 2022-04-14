Ariana DeBose will executive produce and star in the upcoming film ‘Two and Only’

Ariana DeBose is going nowhere — and we are happy! The Oscar, BAFTA, SAG, and Critics Choice Award winner will executive produce and star in Two and Only, an upcoming romantic comedy written by Jen Rivas-DeLoose.

As reported by Deadline, the new film is described as “My Best Friend’s Wedding with a bisexual Latinx POV,” and will be produced by Sad Unicorn’s Randall Einhorn and Jeremy Stern.

Ariana DeBose attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Ariana DeBose’s new film news comes after securing a role in the Spider-Man spin-off movie Kraven the Hunter. DeBose is reportedly playing the role of Calypso in the Sony Pictures’ Marvel movie, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson.

In March 2022, the Puerto Rican descent actress made history as the first Afro-Latina with an Academy Award and the second Latina to ever receive the Oscar statuette. Ariana’s triumph was 60 years after fellow Puerto Rican actress the legendary Rita Moreno also won the award in the same category for the same movie and same role. In 1962 Rita became the first Hispanic woman ever to receive the recognition.

The proud queer Afro-Latina also won the best supporting actress category at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. DeBose also took home the 2022 SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and 2022 BAFTA Awards for the same performance in the same category.