Ariana DeBose shares the sweet moment her mom met ‘Señor Spielberg’

What Latina and Hispanic moms have in common is that they are always proud and loud when their kids succeed in life. Still, when they have the chance to visit them on set and meet exciting people, that’s an unforgettable bonus experience. During a recent interview with People, Ariana DeBose shared the sweet moment her mom met “Señor Spielberg.”

The Oscar first-time nominee said in addition to meeting the legendary director, her mom met almost the entire cast. “My mother got to visit, and she met Señor [Steven] Spielberg,” Ariana DeBose tells the publication of her mother meeting Steven Spielberg on the set of West Side Story. “And watching Gina become speechless was amazing. Love you, Mom.”

Ariana DeBose, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for “West Side Story”, poses in the winners room at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.

According to the outlet, Mrs. Gina DeBose’s on-set visit was when her daughter filmed the gym dance near the movie’s beginning. “And it was one of the few moments that the Sharks and the Jets and all of our extras really got to be in the same space,” she explains. “And it was really complicated, but I had a great time.”

The award-winning Latina also said her “entire family” is proud and impressed with her work and how she plays Anita in the film. “Every time I book a bigger project or something that is shocking even to me, my family’s very much like, ‘Oh wow, you’re ... yes, that’s — congratulations! You’re gonna do that!’ ” she tells People. “Which makes me giggle, ‘cause I’m like, ’Yeah, I guess I am.‘”

DeBose also spoke about when she told her mom she would host Saturday Night Live. According to the rising star, Mrs. Gina asked if she was ready. “I was like, ‘No, absolutely not, but we’re gonna do it anyways,’ ” the actress says, laughing, as per the publication. In general, “It’s nice to really feel like you’re seen by your family,” she adds.